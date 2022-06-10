Rotary Club holds medical outreach for 500 persons in Kaduna

The Rotary Club of Kaduna Metropolitan on Friday organised a medical outreach for 500 persons including the elderly and women to test, prescribe treatment and provide them with drugs for various ailments.

The president, Rotary Club of Kaduna Metropolitan, Rotarian John Ladeji, said in the medical outreach, which is part of Rotary Club agenda; they conduct tests on the beneficiaries for malaria fever, typhoid fever, diabetes, ulcer, and hypertension and worm infestation.

“This is a health outreach for the less privileged. The government cannot do everything for the society, so we decided to support the government by testing members of the public for malaria, typhoid, hypertension, sugar level, ulcer and one or two other ailments. As we test them doctors are available to prescribe drugs for them and the drugs will be given to them free. The programme is for 500 people including the elderly and women.”

One of the beneficiaries, Malam Abubakar Mohammed, said the Rotary Club’s gesture saved them out-of-pocket expenses on medical care, “especially for the poor ones who can’t afford the medical bills.’

“Rotary Club conducts general tests on us; I’m waiting to see a doctor who will prescribe drugs for me based on the results. It’s a very nice programme because there are people who don’t have this opportunity, and they cannot go to the hospital to have this general test because of the cost, and time and they are giving us free drugs,” he said.

