Rotary Club of Kaduna donates food, toiletries to rehabilitation center

The Rotary Club of Kaduna has donated food items, beverages, household items and clothings to students of Kaduna rehabilitation center in a bid to show care and loved to the special students.

The Kaduna rehabilitation center, now renamed Kaduna state Disability Affairs Board, is a school where people with disability such as the deaf, the blind, the cripple and the mentally retarded, learn basic education and acquire skills that would enable them earn a living without depending on anyone. The boarding facility is open to people from 16 years to above 60 years.

Items donated by the Rotary Club of Kaduna include 5 and half cartons of washing and bathing soap, a pack of Lipton, 5 cartons of indonie noodles, 10 llitre each of palm oil and vegetable oil, a bag of semovita, 2 50kg bags of rice, 100kg bag of garri, 1 bag of salt, 2 cartons of tissue paper, 2 packs of cheese ball, clothings and shoes.

Addressing the students, President Rotary Club of Kaduna, Rotarian AbdulMalik AbdulAzeez, said the gifts were presented as part of their efforts to reach out to the less privilege under the ‘Feeding and Clothing the Needy Project’.

“We are here to celebrate with the children to share love with them and make them feel that they are part of the society.

“We want them to eat what we eat, wear what we wear. We want to make them feel belonged, we want to carry them along as leaders of tomorrow. We want to support government’s efforts by covering the little gap left by goverment,” he said.

The Executive Secretary, Kaduna state Disability Affairs Board, Malam Aliyu Haruna Yakassai, expressed appreciation to Rotary Club for the gesture.

“This visit is a coincidence as today is the World Wheelchair Day. We considered this visit as coming to celebrate with us and we say thank you.

“Rotary Club has been partnering with us and we have been benefiting from the magnanimity and passion of Rotary Club members. All these items that they brought will be used exclusively by the students. We look forward to more partnerships and supports from other organisations. Government is doing everything possible to ensure that people with disability are carried along,” he said.

The Head Boy of the center, Victor Sunday, and Head Girl Juliannah Danladi both expressed appreciation on behalf of the students to Rotary Club of Kaduna for expressing love and care to them, while praying God to bless and protect them.