Rotary Club President to focus on peace, education, health

The new President of Rotary Club of Barnawa, Rotarian Kyuma Kennedy Yilbin, has promised to focus on peace and conflict resolution, education, health and tree planting as the four pronged agenda of her tenure.

Speaking during her investiture, fund raise and awards on Saturday, Rotarian Kyuma said of the Rotary’s seven areas of focus, she decided to concentrate on organising peace building process among youths within the area, assist the sick who couldn’t afford treatment, plant trees to boost the environment and improve education within the community.

According to Rotarian Kyuma, “Rotary is all about service to humanity and impacting on community, giving out to people in need, touching lives, giving water to communities who don’t have hope, giving medical supplies, providing education support, empowering people to be self reliant. I have committed members as a team, we shall carryout many worthy projects that would benefit the community.

“Our society needs sensitisation and programme that would bring peace. I have a project where we are going to bring the youth of Narayi, Barnawa, Kakuri, Rigasa, Makera, Nasarawa together to preach peace to them. I’m going to look at education as the bedrock of any society.

“In the area of health, we have lots of people in our community who cannot afford to treat themselves, local hospitals which lack equipment to treat our people, we would supply such hospitals with medical equipment to impact on the health of our people. Tree planting is a very important aspect of environment, we are going to plant trees and set up gardens in schools.”

The immediate past Presidents of Rotary Club of Barnawa, Rotarian Abdul Audu, in his valedictory speech said last year was very eventful, as the whole 2020 was taken over by Covid-19 as activities were at lowest ebb.

“Even events this year have been haphazard. Rotary Club of Barnawa worked with other Rotary Clubs to deliver on all six areas of focus of Rotary International.

“We provided borehole in Unguwar Mada (near toll gate), cater for the needs of motherless babies, sharing of palliatives during Covid-19 era. She started work in July 1, she would be continuing where we stopped,” he said.

Awards were given to Minority Whip, Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Umar Barde, and Senator Shehu Sani.

The Chiroman Zazzau and District Head of Makera, Alhaji Shehu Tijjani Chiroman, was also awarded for his efforts in ending polio in Nigeria.