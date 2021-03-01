Rotary Club secures release of 10 Inmates In Niger



The Rotary Club of Wuse Central, Abuja alongside other Clubs have secured the release of 10 inmates in Nigeria Correctional Service, Suleja Custodial Centre, Niger State.

This effort was part of the Rotary International theme for February, being Peace and Conflict Prevention or Resolution month.



The club in collaboration with District Rotaract Representative, Rotary Club of Jabi lakeside, RC Abuja Prestige, RC Asokoro, RC Kubwa, Abuja Crystals, Abuja Prestige made payment of fines for 10 inmates who have been unable to secure their release at the Suleja Correctional center on Tuesday February 23, 2021.



Speaking during the visit, President, Rotary Club of Asokoro, Rotn Felix Akinseye, said February was a month designated for Peace & Conflict Prevention or Resolution, and Rotary Clubs are encouraged to embark on projects that would promote peace.

Akinseye who expressed delight in securing the release of the inmates revealed that the Rotary Club of Asokoro has also engaged in other peace initiatives through the sponsorship and publication of a handbook on peacebuilding which was distributed to Rotarians at the 2021 Rotary Youth Leadership Award and Seminar.



Speaking on prison decongestion, he advised governments at all levels to rehabilitate and equip correctional centers across the country, while also urging the judiciary to ensure prompt dispensation of justice in order to decongest prisons.

Assistant Controller of Suleja Custodial Center, Musa Abdulrahman, while speaking thanked the Rotary Clubs for the gesture and intervention.



He cautioned the freed inmates to go and be useful to themselves and the society.

“Make sure you don’t go out and commit out there again. If you do, we will not introduce you to any help. Go and be useful to yourselves. If you misbehave, you will return and serve your sentences,” he said.

President, Rotary Club of Wuse Central, Rotn Gabriel Nkup Tsenyen in his address said, “We are here today for 10 inmates that have been fined and not able to pay for their release, that is why as Rotarians this came to our attention and we were able to raise funds for the inmates to secure their release to return home.



“What we have done is, rather than allow them to languish in jail, which will not be helpful to them, we felt that they require rehabilitation to be able to go back home, reintegrate into society.

“We have also supported them with stipends for transportation back home, while we make effort to follow up on how some of them are doing and how further assistance can get to them.”



Tsenyen admonished the freed inmates to be responsible citizens, by staying away from the crime that brought them to prison.

