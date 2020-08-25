Rotary clubs: Ganduje calls for membership sensitisation

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called for more sensitisation on the need to join Rotary Clubs in view of their selfless service to humanity.

The governor said contributions made by the clubs, especially in the fight against polio eradication worldwide, is something that could not be over emphasised.

A press statement in Kano Tuesday said Ganduje spoke when he received a team of Rotarians under the leadership of the visiting governor, Rotary International, Mrs. Jimoke Abhamiboye, who paid him a courtesy call at Government House.

“The contribution made by rotary clubs when it started the issue of fighting polio is something worth appreciating. We have heard of those that have benefitted from it. Definitely, you have done a selfless service that only God can reward you,” Ganduje said.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said initially polio had become a controversial issue not only in Kano but in many parts of Nigeria due to the level of resistance encountered from people.

“We are part of those who came together and made adequate research and finally agreed that polio really exists, and that the vaccine is something that has to be accepted. So, despite the success recorded in winning the battle in Kano, we should still continue with routine immunisation and mop-up to maintain our present status, ” Ganduje stated.

He urged Rotarians in Kano and Nigeria at large to continue to complement government’s effort at improving the general wellbeing of its citizens, especially in the area of effective health delivery system.

Earlier, the visiting governor, Rotary International, Mrs. Bhamiboye informed the governor that her team was in Kano to assess the performance of their members and hold a Rotary Week.