Rotary donates desks to Kaduna college

The Rotary International donated 15 sets of school desks to Ansar-ud-Deen College, Kaduna, to boost learning environment, the Governor, District 9125, Rotarian Jumoke Bamgboye, has said.

Speaking on Friday during the presentation of the desks at the college, Rotarian Bamgboye urged organisations and Nigerians to engage more in humanitarian activities “so that the burden on government will be greatly lessened.”

“In Rotary, we have out areas of focus, literacy is one of them. I’m happy to be here to help present these desks to the College. We hope they would put them to the best use. We want to see the students being comfortable while having their studies.

“There is so much to do, but we have few hands. If we put our hands together we would not continue to wait for government. We are beginning to put it in the minds of our people that we need to do more to assist our people. Rotary is not political, it’s not religious, but for humanitarian services to help the citizens.”

Responding, the first vice-chairman of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria Kaduna branch, Alhaji Sabur Adeyemi, expressed the society’s appreciation, saying: “No gift is small in Islam. We appreciate the donation and we thank them to have come with this gesture.

“We commend them for thinking of Ansar-ud-Deen to donate these sets of school desks. We have plan to request for more intervention now that they have seen the need to help the school. We will look at other areas where we can seek their support.”

