Rotary donates equipment to 10 health facilities in Jigawa



The Rotary International has disbursed family planning equipment and contraceptives worth N20 million to 10 health facilities in each of the 36 states of the federation.



Speaking at the distribution ceremony held at state secretariat Dutse, the National coordinator of the Rotary Action Group Professor Emmanuel Adedolapo Lufadeju said the disbursement was done through the rotary reproductive maternal and child health in the state.



Represented by Jigawa state coordinator, Hajiya Fatima Abdulhafiz, Lufadeju said, 10 health facilities had already benefited with the family planning equipment in the state.



She explained that rotary international in collaboration with federal ministry of health has embarked on campaign for the reduction of maternal, prenatal morbidity and mortality through a long-standing commitments to improve health in the country.



According to the Coordinator, the capacity building of health workers and maternal, prenatal deaths surveillance and response (MPDSR), as well as community dialogues was aimed at improving access to quality essential maternal and newborn health services and medicines.



While accepting the equipments, the Executive Secretary Jigawa state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim, appreciated the donation and urged beneficiaries to make good use of them.

Dr Kabiru said the beneficiaries’ health facilities are Sundumina PHC, Basirka PHC, Chamo PHC, Kaugama PHC, Karkarna PHC, Dunguyawa PHC, Korayel PHC, Kwanda PHC, Mayanka PHC and Bulangu cottage hospital respectively.

