Rotary International to raise $85m for polio eradication

To complement its effort at polio eradication, the Rotary International says it will raise $85 million globally in 2022.

RI President, Shekhar Mehta, disclosed this, Thursday, at the Rotary District 9125 13th Conference in Abuja.

The event with the theme: “Change making: the gains, the task ahead” had in attendance all its clubs from 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mehta, who was represented by Joe Otin (Kenya) said Rotary is in existence to serve and make communities a better place.

He said, “we come together to help children access education, to help mothers access proper health care when they’re giving birth. But also we’re able to do very much larger things when we come together as a global organization, such as the eradication of polio, and we’re very close to eradicating polio worldwide.

“As you know, many years ago, Nigeria was taken off the endemic list of polio when the work of people like Dr Tunji Funso and other Rotarians in Nigeria played a significant part in kicking polio out of Africa.

“We’ve been able to reduce polio to take the polio cases down to just about three deaths in this calendar year. And so rotary knows and we know that we cannot sit back and wait for polio to go away and that we continually need to continue putting more effort.

“So Rotary continues to do that. But also, this year, we intend to raise at least $85 million globally, to be able to put into this polio eradication, this Polio Eradication Initiative.”

He commended Rotary in Nigeria which has grown by about 2700, stressing that with such a number they will be able to do more for the communities that need help.

Earlier in his remarks, the event’s special guest of honour, Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, urged members of the organisation to embrace sport.

Dare who was represented by his Special Assistant on Policy, Olumide Bamiduro, stressed that sport is a medium for peace promotion.

