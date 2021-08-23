Rotary Int’l donates medical kits to 370 health facilities

Rotary International has donated Family Planning equipment worth N20 million to 370 health facilities across the 36 states and FCT in a bid to reduce maternal and neonatal death in Nigeria.

Items donated included 1,110 Cuscos Vaginal Speculum, 1,110 Vulselum Forceps, 1,110 Uterine Sound, 1,110 Starlight Plain Scissors, 1,110 Dissecting Forceps, 1,110 Galli Pot with cover, 370 Tray with cover and variety of drugs and contraceptives.



Speaking while delivering the items meant for Kaduna state, National Coordinator of Rotary Reproductive Maternal and Child Health (RMCH), Prof. Emmanuel Adedolapo Lufadeju, said 10 facilities in each of the 36 states and FCT would benefit from the equipment.



Prof. Lufadeju who was represented during the presentation of the equipment at the Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Department Agency by Rotarian Mujidat Shade Lawal, said 12 primary and secondary healthcare facilities in seven local government areas of the state will benefit from the equipment.



He said Rotary International through Rotary Reproductive Maternal and Child Health (RMCH) will continue to work assiduously to substantially reduce maternal and perinatal mortality and morbidity in Nigeria.



“Rotary International has been implementing maternal and child health projects since 1994. Rotary’s MCH projects stands on four pillars; Public Awareness Campaign through Community Dialogues, Capacity Building through training of medical and paramedical staff, Institutional Strengthening through equipment donations to medical facilities and Contraceptive Distribution.



“The Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria gave a mandate through collaborative efforts with Rotary International to support reduction of maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality through a long-standing commitment to improving the health of its population.

“This includes family planning, capacity building of health workers and Maternal and Perinatal Deaths Surveillance and Response (MPDSR); as well as community dialogues to improve access to quality essential maternal and newborn health services and medicines. This is demonstrated in the 2021-2022 Reproductive Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) operational Plan, among others,” he said.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the state government, Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Department Agency, Dr. Hamza Abubakar, flanked by Reproductive and Family Planning Coordinator, Hajiya Nafisat Isa Musa, expressed appreciation to Rotary International and promised judicious utilization of the equipment and the contraceptives.