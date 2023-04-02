Routine gas flaring, oil spills causes of food crisis – Communities

Oil producing communities in Akwa Ibom, Rivers States have raised concerns over the damages caused by gas flaring and oil spills pollution, saying it is making the communities vulnerable to climate change and food crisis.

Members of these communities called for an audit that would cover

environmental, livelihoods, health, social and economic impacts of crude oil and gas extraction, to be immediately followed by remediation and restoration for communities and the entire Niger

Delta region.

Speaking during a joint community monitoring training exercise organised for the two communities affected by oil and gas exploration and exploitation activities by Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) recently at Akwa Ibom, members of the communities said the activities of oil companies in the area has led to flooding, coastal erosion, and sea level rise among others.

They said the communities bear the costs of the negative impacts of corporate activities while the corporations reap massive profits while the government turns a blind eye.

“Ibeno in Akwa Ibom State and Joinkrama, a cluster of four communities, in Rivers State are particularly cited as two of the communities with tales of oil pollution, environmental degradation and devastating abandonment by the government and the companies operating there. While the Ibeno community was known for fishing, Joinkrama stood out as a food basket serving both Rivers and Bayelsa States.

“Joinkrama has 48 oil wells being exploited by Shell and producing about 200,000 barrels of crude oil daily but when oil extraction began in this area, other businesses and investment opportunities took a downward spiral.

“Ibeno has been host to ExxonMobil and hosts about 90 offshore platforms comprising 300 producing wells at the capacity of about 550,000 barrels of oil extracted daily.



Health of Mother Earth Foundation recently facilitated Community

Diagnostic Dialogues in both communities during which they examined the dramatic negative changes that have occurred in their environments and what could be done to reverse the trends,” they narrated.

On oil pollution, they lamented that the Orashi River which serves as their major source of potable water for the Joinkrama people and the Atlantic coast at Ibeno has suffered severe oil pollution over time.

A member of the Joinkrama community, Azaga Ovie-Oniso Kelvin, said, “Joinkrama is criss-crossed by oil and gas pipelines. Oil floats on the river and we can no longer fish, while crops like cassava are also not yielding like they used to. You can see the environment.

He further added that the 2022 flood left a huge impact. “Crops were all destroyed. We were rendered homeless,” he said.

HOMEF Director, Nnimmo Bassey, described the monitoring training as timely. According to him, it has given the communities the basic tools and knowledge on how to defend their environments and by so doing their health and livelihoods.

“The situation in both Ibeno and Joinkrama show abject

abandonment of very accommodating people. Their situation cannot continue to be one by which they are remembered only for exploitation of resources and extraction of votes during elections. There are key oil and gas issues in these areas and there have been notable oil spills over the decades, human rights abuses and repression of the people. We have heard from them and we encourage them to speak with one voice. They deserve to enjoy the right to a safe environment and the time for them to be heard is now,” he said.

