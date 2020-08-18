Royal Exchange General writes N10.58 billion premium in 2019

Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC), one of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies offering general and special risks protection policies, has declared a Gross Written Premium of N10.58billion of the financial year ended December 31, 2019.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the company, Alhaji Rabiu Gwarzo, OON, at the company’s 12th Annual General Meeting, which held virtually, in Lagos on Tuesday, 18thAugust, 2020 at the company’s office in Lagos.

Alhaji Gwarzo also stated that the accounts, which has been approved by the National Insurance Commission, (NAICOM), show that the company is on the path of profitability and sustained growth, as all financial indices are positive for the company.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Benjamin Agili said that despite the very harsh operating environment, the company was able to grow its topline figures and maintain its leadership in key corporate accounts, participating in large-ticket insurance transactions, its renewed focus on the retail markets – which shall be a growth driver in the future – and agriculture insurance, which is beginning to gain traction in the insurance market in Nigeria.