Royal Queens appoint Kuejubola as technical director

Nigeria Women Premier League club, Royal Queens of Warri has endorsed the appointment of one of the first generation of Nigerian women’s football sponsors and technical experts, Elder Eddington Kuejubola, as the club’s technical director.

The announcement was made yesterday at the club’s secretariat in Warri, as the new premier League club prepares to make befitting impact in the new season.

Speaking on the appointment, the former Technical Director and proprietor of multiple Nigerian Women’s league champions, Ufuoma Babes Football Club of Warri, said, he is coming to re-enact the technical prowess exhibited by his former club during the progressive years of women football in Nigeria.

“Now, I am here to do just that for Royal Queens of Warri, whose management had showed seriousness in the business of running women’s football clubs in Nigeria.

“They are also particular about me helping to bring back the glory days of women’s football to Warri and Delta state in general, as it was the case in the era of Ufuoma Babes.

“The Nigerian Women Football League will generally witness marked differences in the premier League this time around with Royal Queens.

“The Queens will surely put up a respectable performance and make a point that women’s football is back in Warri. After Babes, now we have the Queens.

Kuejubola, with Ufuoma Babes aside from technically impacting on great Nigerian players like Uche Eucharia, Florence Omagbemi, Marvis Ogun, Patience Avre, Mercy Akide, Nkechi Egbe and host of other top players that became international stars, he also ensured the technical training abroad of some prominent Nigeria women’s football coaches. The likes of Napoleon Aluma, George Emenite and late Johnbull Emunotor were sent on foreign coaching courses to Brazil.