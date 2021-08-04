RTA honours ex-Police officer, offers scholarship, tricycle to kids

The Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu (RTA) Foundation based in the Federal Capital Territory has honoured a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Emakoji Agenyi Jacob, for his dedication and exemplary discharge of his duties.

During the award ceremony, founder of the foundation, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, announced a donation of a tricycle (Keke), employment opportunity to his first daughter with National Diploma and a scholarship to his son in JSS 3 up to his graduation at a university of his choice.

Aliyu, who described the retired officer as a man of honesty and integrity, also noted that the honour was to highlight the positive and enduring legacies being engineered by the Nigerian police and indeed one that raises the banner for officers to be rest assured that commitment to service, nation and good character are virtues to embrace.

According to Aliyu, “In the discharge of his duties, he exhibited very rare and high degree of humility and compassion as a police officer. Always calm, friendly and very respectful. He approaches everyone with the dignity you deserve as a human being and speaks to you in a calm voice with some stealth that exposes the discipline and training he had garnered over the years but yet humane.

“He on many occasions exhibited compassion and patience as he helped inquiring motorists while being cautious and mindful of his primary mission safety of lives and property. He will never demand for tips or any form of patronage”.

The founder, therefore, used the occasion to call on officers who are still in service to emulate the exemplary conduct of the retired ASP Emakoji, adding that good character pays.

In an emotion laden voice, Mr. Emakoji Agenyi Jacob, said he was overwhelmed by the honour done to him by the foundation, while praying that God will continue to lift RTA to greater heights.