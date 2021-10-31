Rubicon defeat El-Amin, win 2021 Georgian Cup

Abuja Guards Rubicon defeated defending champions, Kaduna El-Amin to win the 2021 Georgian Cup as the Kaduna International Polo tournament draw to an exciting close.

El-Amin opened the tournament defence with a 7-6 loss to debutants Badako Zaz, while Rubicon over ran Malcomines in their first match. El-Amin owned by Mohammed Babangida, however rallied back to win their second match 7-5 against Georgian Cup arch rivals, Rubicon thereby setting up a grand finale against, the Abuja side, who have became their Achilles heels in recent years.

The final match between Rubicon owned by Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, and Kaduna El-Amin starring Nigerian polo top star, Bello Buba amidst other ‘hired assassins’ from Argentina.

The match saw fireworks of brilliant displays as both sides battled for superiority in an encounter watched by several dignitaries, including first class traditional rulers. The first chukker ended 3-1 in favour of El-Amin, but Rubicon pulled one back in the second chukker ending it 3-2. Rubicon scored another goal to level up as the third chukker ended 3-3.

Rubicon ran to an unassailable lead scoring three goals in the fourth chukker to increase their tally to 6-3, they repeated that feat in the fifth chukker running to a 9-3 lead and literally snatching the game and the trophy sway from the 15th time champions.

The sixth chukker was almost a formality though El-Amin scored two late goals but it was too little too late, as they lost the trophy to Rubicon, who celebrated their fourth victory. four times winners.

The match was watched by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Dr. Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Mumuni Kabir Usman and Emir of Keffi, Mai Bade, Abubakar Ibn Umar Suleiman.

