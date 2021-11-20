Rudiger, Christensen: Chelsea shop for replacements if…

Chelsea could reportedly be losing two of their most important defenders should they fail to tie them to a new deal at the Bridge.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen could possibly be playing their football elsewhere next season as the contract situation of both defenders seems to not be progressing.

Both players have their contracts running out at the end of the season with Rudiger asking for a salary up to £400,000 and Christensen’s agents asking for a three-year deal instead of the five proposed by Chelsea.

Both players have been important components of Thomas Tuchel’s backline. They have been included in almost every game and already kept seven clean sheets when playing together since the beginning of this season.

Should both players leave, Chelsea are already monitoring the situation of Leicester’s French defender, Wesley Fofana who himself has been impressive for the foxes.

Chelsea have reportedly established contact with the 20-year-old as per Foot Mercato and are willing to go all out for the former Saint Etienne defender who made 38 appearances for Leicester in his debut season en route to winning the FA cup and placing fifth in the league.

However, an unfortunate injury suffered against Villarreal has kept the French junior international out of action this season but that hasn’t swayed Chelsea’s interest in him one bit.