Rufai urges Rohr to find solution to Super Eagles keepers’ errors

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has told the senior national team handler Gernot Rohr what he requires to find a permanent soultion to the goalkeeping department of his team.

Rohr is battling to find a number one goaltender among Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, and Ikechukwu Ezenwa who he has been rotating since the departure of Carl Ikeme due to sickness and Rufai has said the trio requires specialized training to excel in between the goalposts.

Rufai was Nigeria’s undisputed number one for almost 15 years before joining Deportivo La Coruna of Spain Rufai, however, believes a special kind of training can elevate any of these goalkeepers to the next level.

“Nigerian goalkeepers need special nurturing,” Rufai said.

“Ikechukwu Ezenwa is a naturally gifted keeper. Uzoho is equally good when looking at his structure and skills, so also is Akpeyi.

“But beyond this, the goalkeepers need high profile training to be exceptional between the goal post.

“Every job has its tricks, and football is no different. I am working towards bringing out a blueprint on how to groom national team goalkeepers and also the ones at the grassroots so that the federation will work with it,” he said.