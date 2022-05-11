Rugby tourney: Organisers announce fixtures, promise players’ priority

Organisers of the 2022 Abuja Rugby 10’s tournament have revealed that 14 teams will participate in this year’s edition of the competition, which will take place from Friday May 13, and will end on Saturday May 14, 2022 in M.K.O Abiola National stadium.

The competition is organised by Abuja Rugby Football Club (ARFC).

In a statement, made available to Blueprint, the organiser and President of ARFC Richard Abrakson highlighted the gains to be derived from hosting the competition.

“The match schedule reflects how ARFC promotes both rugby and inclusion within the sport; the venue has two pitches and simultaneously there will be men’s full-contact games and Development Teams (made up of ladies, under 18yr old boys, and new players) playing touch rugby.

“The revamped format with a special feature of Ladies 7’s full contact game and an earlier finish allowing an after-party at the event venue, shortly after the awards ceremony,” the organiser said.

ARFC assured the players of their commitment to prioritise players’ welfare by ensuring first aiders are present and all teams can leave

early on Sunday avoiding dangerous road travel in the dark on their return journeys.

While further highlighting the gains of the competition, the organiser said, “To further growth and raise the profile of rugby in Nigeria, ARFC is taking the bold step of hosting the first nationwide 10s tournament in Abuja in May to showcase the grassroots talent and the passion of Nigeria’s youth has for the game of rugby.

“The tournament aims to promote rugby in Nigeria and celebrate the skills of Nigerian teams.

“Over 1,000 spectators who are expected to grace the the tournament will enjoy two days entertainment in the intervals, food and drink vendors, craft stalls, media screens showing the live matches, DJs & MCs, seating areas with tents for shade, and an afterparty at the venue on Saturday at 7pm.

“The opening ceremony will come up on Friday 13th May at 11 am followed by the kick-off of the first game at 12:30 pm and games will be played until 5:30pm while on Saturday 14th May, the kick-off will begin at 9 am.

“The quarter-finals, semi-finals, and grand finals,

will all take place from 12 noon onwards on Saturday.

“Saturday afternoon will also feature a special one -off, first of its kind Ladies 7’s full-contact match to show how the momentum around women’s rugby is continuously building.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

