Rule of law remains fulcrum of democracy, good governance – Dogara





The former Speaker of the 8th Senate, Yakubu Dogara, Thursday reiterated that the rule of law remain fulcrum of democracy and good governance globally.

He has therefore reemphasised regular mediation between the state and the individuals to determine the appropriate province of the rule of law within the legal system.

While tasking judiciary stakeholder to take the lead, he said: “There must be proper application of the rule of law in the country.”

Dogara stated this in Abuja at a Law Summit organised by Law Students’ Association of Nigeria with the theme; Strengthening the Rule of Law through Technology’.

Represented by a member of the House if Representatives representing Keffi/Kokona federal constituency, Jonathan Abwefi, the former lawmaker helmsman noted that the balance has proved to be one of the albatross of constitutionalism in Nigeria, expressing reservations on the position of the executive that rule of law is subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.

He said, “Rule of law, is seen as one of the fulcrum of democracy and good governance as opposed to authoritarian or arbitrary government.”

Dogara added that in simplest term, rule of law means we are subject to clearly defined laws and legal principles rather than the personal whims of powerful people.

“The idea that no one is above the law, though foreign, is now a foundational principle of our jurisprudence, even if its implementation remains more aspirational than actual, so those laws must apply equally to all people, all the time.”

Related

No tags for this post.