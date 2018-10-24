Rumoured defection: PDP slams APC, says Ekweremadu going nowhere

Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Organizing Secretary, (NOS), Col. Austin Akobundu rtd, has described the rumoured planned defection of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, as baseless and gimmick thrown at the public by the party’s foes.

Specifically, Col. Akobundu berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the rumour and alleged it was promoted as a result of the rising profile of the party.

In a statement he signed yesterday, Akobundu noted that “Ekweremadu is PDP body and soul and is not leaving the party to anywhere.

He said that Senator Ekweremadu has made enormous contributions to the party especially during the trying period and cannot leave at this time when the party has been rebranded and is soaring high to regain power in the country in 2019.

According to Col Akobundu, who is the highest party official from the South East, said‘Senator Ekweremadu, who is holding the highest political office in the region, is thinking of how to galvanize the geo-political area to massively vote out the APC and block any other party in the region.

“He said that intelligence available to the PDP shows that even those who erroneously joined the APC from the area are now full of regrets with some of them even contemplating a return.

“The NOS said that the Deputy Senate President who was outside the country when the wicked rumour started has denied and urged his numerous supporters to discountenance it”.

Further, he charged members of the party and in particular its members from the South East not to be distracted but continue in their mobilization campaign in other to secure massive support for the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Peter Obi and eventually vote the PDP to victory in 2019.

He said massive for the duo and the ultimately the PDP would usher in a new government and thus help rescue the country’s democracy from the undemocratic government of the APC.

