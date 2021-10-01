Rumpus in OAU over death of final year student



There was rumpus in Ile-Ife, Osun state, Friday morning, over death of a final year student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Adeshina Aishat.



The deceased, who was a student in the department of Foreign Language, died at the Seventh Day Adventist hospital, Ile-Ife, where she was allegedly referred to, by the health care unit of the university.



Students of the university barricaded the town in protest, blaming the death of their colleague on the negligence of the health care unit of their campus.



The Public Relations Officer-elect of the students’ union, Ogunperi Taofeek Olalekan, urged the university management to investigate the matter and sanction the health officers involved.



He said, “Adesina Aishat, a 400 level student at the Department of Foreign Languages, just joined the list of many students who have lost their lives due to “negligence” at the Health Centre of the University. It saddens our heart that a member of our union has to be returned home as a corpse when her family expects her to be a graduate with prospects.



“We send our condolences to the family of the deceased. But while we mourn Aishat, we cannot lose sight of the circumstances that led to her death, especially the role of the University Health Center. Aishat’s death is not the first to happen due to negligence of duties by the workers at the Health Center. It is only one out of many.



“We call on the University Management to investigate this death and punish all health workers who failed in performing their duties when Aishat needed attendance which they failed to give but only transferred her in her last moments to Seventh Day Hospital where she eventually died. Without a proper and quick investigation (one which must actively involve and be communicated to students) and punishment meted, the University Management will be putting the lives of students in danger. We cannot let our lives become toys. We will have to protest this, as we cannot afford to keep losing our lives like fowls.



“As we await the University’s reactions and actions to this sad occurrence, we urge all union members to see this incident not as a loss to the family of Aishat, her class, department or faculty, but as a loss to all students of the University. We solicit your support as we demand justice to be done in memory of Aishat and many others like her. It was Aishat today, it could be anyone tomorrow. We cannot wait until another sad occurrence like this happens. Our lives matter!”



The management of the institution sympathise with the relatives of the student and warned the students against taking action that may jeopardise the peace of the institution.



A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, explained that the student reported to the Health Centre on Tuesday, 28th September, 2021 with signs and symptoms of a severe infection and she was promptly treated with some drugs prescribed and asked to report back as an out patient.



“Miss Adesina reported back to the Health Centre in the morning of Thursday, 30th September, 2021. Upon examination, she was referred to the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital for further management where she regrettably died.

“The management sympathies with the parents, friends, colleagues and the entire students of the University on this sad loss, and pray for the repose of her soul.

“The management will like to appeal to all students of the University to remain calm and kindly refrain from any act that can jeopardise the peace on campus and truncate the on – going Rain Semester examinations,” Olanrewaju added.

