Run inclusive government, overseer tells new Jema’a LG chair

The Overseer of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state, Malam Ibrahim Dayyabu Abdullahi, has hailed the newly elected chairman of the council, Comrade Yunana Barde on his victory at the September 4 local government poll.

Dayyabu Abdullahi described the victory as a reflection of the trust the people of the area have on Comrade Barde, urging him to run an inclusive administration when sworn in.

Abdullahi said the chairman-elect should be magnanimous in victory because he would need everyone on board to ensure the successful execution of his intended policies and programmes to the people.

The Overseer commended the people of Jema’a local government, particularly the youth for conducting themselves peacefully all through the election period and urged them to maintain the effort, cautioning that anything contrary would be counterproductive to the noble quest for sustainable peace and development in Jema’a local government area.

Dayyabu Abdullahi maintained that with the election over, it is time for the people to bury their political differences and commit themselves in unity for the task of building a better Jema’a local government that would be the envy to all.

Comrade Yunana Markus Barde of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the chairmanship election with 24,255 votes in the poll organised by the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM).

Declaring the result on Sunday at the Jema’a local government chamber, the local government returning officer, Dr Sunday Ibrahim, said Yunana Markus Barde scored 24,255 votes to defeat Peter Danjuma Averik of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 23,215.