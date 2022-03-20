Rural devt: Nasarawa to rehabilitate Toto/Umaisha road – Speaker

The Speaker, Nasarawa state House of Assembly Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has said the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule, has concluded plans to rehabilitate Toto-Umaisha road in order to open up economic activities and ease transportation in the area.

He revealed this at the weekend while holding meeting with all the 175 wards and LG excos of his constituency in his home town Umaisha, Toto local government area.

Similarly, the speaker has revealed that the state government is set to install four additional electricity transformers in Umaisha development area to boost rural electrification in the area for grassroots development.

He said: “Governor Abdullahi Sule in his magnanimity has approved some life touching projects in my constituency,

“The governor has graciously approved the rehabilitation of the Toto-Umaisha road aside the approval for the installation of four transformers in my constituency.

“Development the said begins with road, when we have good road and electricity, what else do we need, with this other things will follow,

“Ours as legislators is to lobby and that is exactly what I am doing as your representative, the state government has carried out lots of projects in this community, my constituency to be precised, many school blocks across electoral wards has been renovated, aside the new upstairs building at transfer school Umaisha, among others.

“Aside these projects which I have lobbied and attracted to my people, I have carried out lots of my personal projects and programmes at my own capacity ranging from education support programmes and scholarship, women and youths empowerment.”

He appreciated the governor for the passion he has for his people and re-assured him of their total support for his administration to succeed beyond 2023.

He called on his people to continue to pray for the governor and support the APC government at all levels to succeed.