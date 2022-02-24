Russia invasion: FG moves to evacuate Nigerians from troubled Ukraine as UK bars Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

The Federal Government of Nigeria is reportedly making arrangement for a special flight operation to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine in view of the escalating tension between that country and Russia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama in an interview with NTA said the Nigerian embassy in Kiev has been contacted to arrange those wishing to the return home from other areas including Donestk and Luhensk.

The minister assured Nigerians that the ministry is following the event since beginning, and promised to do everything for the safety of Nigerians in Ukraine, particularly students.

The Russians have started attacking military installation in Ukraine amidst worries and accusations by the western world of imminent invasion which Vladimir Putin repeatedly denied.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich is reported to have been effectively barred from living in Britain ever again.

The billionaire has not been seen at his Premier League football club’s south-west London home, Stamford Bridge, for months.

He withdrew his application for a British Tier 1 investor visa in 2018, after reported delays in his application following criticism of Russian oligarchs in the wake of the Salisbury poisonings.

According to The Sun, senior security sources now say it is unlikely that the 55-year-old will ever be allowed to live in Britain again.

Immigration officials are reportedly under instructions to make it impossible for Mr Abramovich – who owns a £125million mansion near Kensington Palace – to base himself in the UK.

His case is said to be being handled by the Home Office’s ‘Special Cases Unit’.

It comes after Mr Abramovich was named by MPs on Tuesday as being one of 35 oligarchs identified by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as one of the ‘key enablers’ of the ‘kleptocracy’ run by the country’s president Vladimir Putin.

He vehemently denies he is close to the Kremlin or has done anything that would merit sanctions being imposed against him – as Britain looked to impose sanctions on Russia amid rising tensions with Ukraine.