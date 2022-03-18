Russia to ensure Nigerians’ safety, well-being – Official

Russia has given the assurance that it would continue to provide necessary assistance to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens in the Russian Federation.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Embassy of Nigeria in Moscow, Russia, on the sideline of the meeting between officials of the two countries.

The meeting was between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Nigeria to Russia with concurrent accreditation to Belarus, Prof. Abdullahi Shehu, and the Special Representative of Russian Federation for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail BOGDANOV.

BOGDANOV, who is also the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, gave the assurance at the meeting with Shehu in his office.

The statement read in part, “BOGDANOV informed Shehu regarding logistics arrangements put in place by the Russia to assist in the evacuation of Nigerian students that were stuck in Kherson, Ukraine.

“He assured the ambassador that the Russian Government will provide necessary assistance to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens in the Russian Federation.

“During their conversation, the current situation in Ukraine was discussed, as well as a range of topical matters regarding the future development of the traditionally friendly Russia-Nigeria relations.

“Also were efforts to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economy, science, technology, culture, humanitarian sphere and other fields.”

The embassy said BOGDANOV further informed Shehu that the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation would offer admissions to Nigerians willing to continue their education in Russia.

“He further assured the Nigerian Envoy that Russia considers Nigeria as an important country and a strategic partner in Africa and will continue to strengthen our bilateral relationships,” the statement added.

Responding, Shehu expressed appreciation to the Government of Russia for its concern and assistance towards the plights of Nigerians.

Shehu recalled the cordial relations between Nigeria and the Russian Federation at the bilateral, continental and global levels, including Nigeria`s support towards the Russia-Africa Summit.

He commended such relations to have been in areas of global issues such as fight against terrorism, climate change and international peace and security.

The ambassador, however, requested the Russian authorities to provide a necessary conducive environment for the welfare and well being of Nigerians in Russia and strengthen Nigeria-Russian bilateral relations in all sectors.

(NAN)