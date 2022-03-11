Russia-Ukraine face-off: Nigerian students and price of education tourism

The last two weeks were the most harrowing moments for many families whose wards were studying in Ukraine, following the on-going war between that country and Russia. ELEOJO IDACHABA writes on the nightmares and wishes of the parents.

To many upper class families in Nigeria, especially those who can afford the expenses of sending their wards to any foreign country to study, it seems the trend has become for them an identity symbol.

This is because gone are the days when the children of both the rich and poor are holed in the same four walls of an educational institution to study in Nigeria. This trend became popular in early 2000 when Nigeria returned to full democratic rule.

As a follow-up to that democratic experience, Nigeria signed several educational and cultural agreements with other countries, the outcome of which was the regular education fares organised in the country by educational institutions of foreign countries asking Nigerians to take advantage of the bilateral relations and migrate for further studies abroad.

This became even more propagated following the incessant strikes frequently embarked upon by staff of educational institutions like universities and polytechnics over funding and sundry issues.

Today, statistics have shown that not less than 18 million Nigerians are in overseas countries and nearby African countries studying various courses that are even cheaper to study back home. Some of these countries include the Britain, US, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Greece, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirate, Lebanon, India, China, France, Israel, South Africa, Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo, Sudan, Egypt, to mention a few. To a greater extent, it is correct to say that there is no country in the world where Nigerians are not studying one course or another.

However, following the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine in which safety becomes the number one priority, Blueprint Weekend investigation reveals that in many homes in Nigeria that has a child or relation studying in either of those countries, there were agitations over their wards safety thereby questioning the necessity or otherwise of education tourism.

In the ongoing Russian-Ukraine crisis, reports indicate that no fewer than 12,000 Nigerian students were reportedly stranded in both countries, especially Ukraine, just before some of them were flown back to the country last week.

Blueprint Weekend gathered that following the Russian Forces’ attack on major Ukrainian cities, many Nigerian businessmen, professionals and especially students began to express fear over their safety.

While sympathising with the students and parents, the Nigeria Diaspora Commission in a twitter urged Nigerian nationals resident in those countries to remain calm, vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety.

The statement however advised that resident students seeking temporary relocation should seek proper clearance and guarantee from their respective institutions, authorities/ agents before doing so.

It stated, “In case of students seeking such temporary relocation, they are enjoined to seek proper clearance and guarantee from their respective institutions, authorities/agents on the way forward in respect to their studies during this period and/or thereafter.”

Further investigation revealed that some Nigerian students in Ukraine had expressed concerns that they were abandoned amidst the escalating war. Others said they have been living in fear since the Russian bombardment of Ukraine started.

According to a medical student in Kharkiv, Firdausi Muhammad Usman, everyone, especially students, had been living in anxiety since the crisis started.

According to a BBC report monitored by Blueprint Weekend, she said, “Around 5am local time, we could hear huge explosions which got us up. I was together with my younger sister at the time; we were terrified and did not know what to do.

“All of a sudden, I could see the Ukrainians we live alongside in the building trooping out with their children and portmanteaus. We remained in the building until around 1:00pm when we heard another explosion and then we were told that we should seek refuge at a shelter that is safer.

“While in the shelter, we found out that curfew had been imposed; therefore, we should go back to our residence. Street lights have been put off but water supply and electricity were still accessible, but in the morning internet services were cut off. We are now relying on data plans to connect to the world through which we are able to communicate with our families in Nigeria.”

A concerned parent whose daughter studies in Ukraine admitted that there was indeed tension among parents.

“We are facing the consequences because before now, when I talked with my daughter, she told me that there is a crisis going on in Eastern Ukraine, which to me means that the separatists were fighting the Ukrainian authorities for sovereignty.

“Evacuating my daughter is the most strategic thing to do right now, but the issue is that it depends on when and if one’s daughter is safe.

“For you to even get to the airport you need to travel on a train for seven hours; so, it is not really an easy thing.”

NANS’ appeals

Expressing the same concerns, the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) in a letter signed by one Eunice Eleaka and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari appealed for “immediate evacuation of students from Ukraine.”

“We plead with you His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, to please send for the immediate evacuation of the Nigerian students currently in Ukraine. We can only trust and wait on our great nation in this perilous time,” the letter read in part.

Reps’ position on education tourism

Considering the enormity of the crisis, the House of Representatives called for the evacuation of Nigerian students caught in the crossfire of the Russian-Ukrainian war. To that extent, it mandated the leader of the House, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, and the chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Buba Yakub, to liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the way out.

Investigation revealed that in the last two decades, Ukraine has been a destination spot for African/Nigerian students in medicine-related fields because it is cheaper compared with elsewhere.

It is, therefore, estimated that no fewer than 4,000 Nigerians study in tertiary institutions across Ukraine, according to available data. This is the highest number except for students from Morocco. However, while giving assurances to worried parents, the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had said willing and ready students would be evacuated as “soon as the airports open.”

“The advice is that parents should not panic. The embassy was in touch with the students telling them to take reasonable precautions,” he said.

A foreign affairs expert, Ambassador Joe Ikeshi, in his view, said, “At a time like this, it is normal for parents to be agitated over the safety of their wards. A war knows no language. No right-thinking parent would be comfortable in his rocking chair when the child is caught in the crossfire of a war abroad. The right thing to do is evacuate and I think the government is already doing that.”

In the heat of the whole mêlée coupled with on-going strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over funding and other related matters, many thought that it was a proper time for all stakeholders in the government circles to help to correct the ills of the past that led to the fall of education standard and encouraged education tourism.

Last week, the House of Representatives rejected a bill sponsored by one of its own, Segun Ogun, to prohibit public officials from sending their children and wards to schools abroad without approval of the minister of education. It also requires that the officers must provide proof of ability to pay the school fees of his/her wards.

Leading the debate on the bill, Mr. Ogun drew a nexus between the dilapidating facilities in the nation’s public schools and the thirst for foreign schools, arguing that the bill has the capacity to address the resources allocated to public schools.

“The trouble with this is that most of those who patronise private-owned educational institutions in the country or those that travel abroad to study are children and wards of Nigerian public officers. These are the officers who should take responsibility for building our public institutions, but they won’t because of the opportunity for foreign studies,” he said.

He raised the concerns on the outflow of the scarce foreign resources to finance these expenditures while lamenting that over N1 billion goes into the economy of Ghana from Nigeria via education tourism alone.

Opposition voices

However, other lawmakers like Chiyere Igwe while opposing the bill said the content of the bill offends the spirit of the 1999 Constitution which grants every Nigerian the right to move anywhere.

According to him, the Code of Conduct Act is sufficient to determine if a public officer has the means to send their wards to schools abroad.

“As far as I am concerned, this bill offends the fundamental human rights of Nigerians which guarantee freedom of movements. The constitution gives you absolute rights to move about. So, by this bill, you are offending the constitution; hence, it is null and void.

“The public officers that send their wards to schools, not all of them are in control of public funds. I stand as Chiyere Igwe and I can say that I do not control any public funds. If I send my children to schools abroad, have I done anything wrong?

“By the Code of Conduct Act, you are only allowed to farm, with this bill, you are infringing on the Constitution.”

Leke Abejide, another lawmaker from Kogi state, also spoke against the bill on the basis of the 1999 Constitution. He argued that many have had their wards in such schools before being elected.

“He should step down this bill. It is against my right. Most of us, before getting here, had our children studying abroad. So, it is not because we are now public officers, we should not send our children abroad. If you say because I am now a member of the House of Representatives I should go and withdraw my children from where they are schooling, it can’t work because we all know that our public schools are not in order.

Details of the bill

Section 4 of the rejected bill stipulates that, “A public officer shall not send his wards or children overseas for studies without declaration of interest subject to approval.”

Section 6 stipulates the steps to be taken before being granted approval.

“A public officer declaring interest in sending his ward or child abroad for further studies shall submit the following documents for consideration: A complete form stating the name and address of the public officer, the name and age of the child or ward, his level of education, name of intended school abroad, duration of study and number of children studying abroad, letter of appointment, bank statement of account, salary pay slip, declaration of assets form and a sworn affidavit stating that such a person is financially capable of sponsoring the education.”

Section 7 states that the minister of education shall conduct investigation to verify the authenticity of the documents submitted for approval while Section 9 of the bill provides a fine of N1 million or three years imprisonment for breach of the law.

All these were what opposing voices in the lower chamber found offensive during debate on the bill.

This reporter would recall how many Nigerian students were murdered in many countries to the chagrin of their parents over minor acts of misdemeanour. This is not to talk about a war in which anyone can be a victim of stray bullets.