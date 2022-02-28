Russia-Ukraine standoff: Kachikwu tasks Buhari on evacuation of Nigerians 

One of the presidential aspirants for 2023 general elections, Dumebi Kachikwu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to urgently evacuate Nigerians, including over 5,600 students, now trapped in Ukraine as a result of the invasion of the country by Russia.

Kachikwu, in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja Sunday said the federal government must redouble its ongoing efforts and act fast to ensure that Nigerian citizens in Ukraine don’t suffer avoidable harm and casualties.

He insisted that Nigeria cannot afford to allow its citizens, especially students, to be part of the collateral damage now engulfing Ukraine as the United Nations failed to stop Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

He said: “There are over N5,600 Nigerian students in Ukraine, especially in the medical sciences.

“I call on President Buhari to give the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, a deadline to fully evacuate all Nigerians in Ukraine, especially students.

He insisted the minister and NIDCOM boss must not dilly-dally in a face of danger to citizens, but must work with the governments of Ukraine and neighbouring countries to provide safe passage for Nigerian students, and other Nigerians resident in the country, so they can return home safely and be reunited with their families.”

Kachikwu who is the chairman of Roots Television Nigeria, condemned what he called “international hooliganism and gangsterism” on the part of Russia.

He insisted that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia was unnecessary especially in a time of global pandemic.