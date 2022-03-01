Russia – Ukraine war: Air Peace to evacuate stranded Nigerians Wednesday – FG







Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama has given assurances that stranded Nigerians in troubled Ukraine would be safely evacuated as government intensifies efforts in that regard.



The assurances came as tension heightens since Russia invaded the country.



There are over 4,000 Nigerians in the eastern European country which descended into war last week with an invasion by its neighbour, Russia.



Many Nigerians in the country are students in higher institutions of learning.



The Nigerian government had asked its nationals in Ukraine “to remain calm but be very vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety.”



The government asked Nigerians seeking safety to move to Hungarian or Romanian borders. Hungary and Romania approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine.



“For now, movements to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine,” a statement by Gabriel Aduda, permanent secretary of the Foreign Affairs ministry, read.

Minister assures



Speaking Monday at a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, the minister, Mr Onyeama, assured of safe returns of Nigerians in Ukraine.



He said his ministry had arranged with the management of an indigenous airline- Air Peace – to evacuate Nigerians who have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border Wednesday March 2, 2002.



Speaker had invited Onyeama, with a view to assessing government preparedness and response mechanism being put in place in response to the crisis in Ukraine, especially as it affects Nigerians in the country.





Besides, the minister said there was a high level engagement of the Nigerian government with the Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine on the matter, with evacuation expected to commence Wednesday, adding that there were 5,600 Nigerian students and about 8,000 other Nigerian citizens living in the troubled nation.





While stating that some Nigerians had successfully crossed borders to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, the minister said he had gotten approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to evacuate the stranded citizens, even as he stressed that some of them were however, not willing to leave the country.



Speaking at the meeting, Speaker Gbajabiamila noted that the House was deeply worried over the crisis, and its escalation, urging speedy evacuation of stranded Nigerians.



He said many Nigerians did not believe Russia would invade Ukraine until the crisis erupted.



Gbajabiamila said the House was ready to approve any supplementary budget the executive may send to the parliament if need be, to cater for such emergencies.



The lawmaker further called for a closer working relationship between the ministry’s officials and the House to ensure safety of Nigerians living abroad.



Angry parents

Meanwhile, scores of parents whose children are currently trapped in Ukraine Monday besieged the Russian Embassy in Abuja to demand the safety of their wards and immediate evacuation efforts by the Nigerian Government.



The Concerned Parents, led by Barrister Ada Njoku, urged the Russian Government to ensure they do all within their powers to bring their children back home alive.



She lauded the federal government’s efforts at making necessary arrangements to evacuate some of the stranded Nigerians to Poland.

Nigerian government had listed four borders in Ukraine where its citizens seeking to leave the country can be evacuated.



The parents wondered why it has suddenly become a crime for Nigerians to migrate abroad in search of better and greener pastures.



Another visibly angry parent, Blessing David, said her daughter had been in Ukraine for more than five years for studies and that she never knew a time would come that she would be highly apprehensive about her safety.



She urged the federal government to urgently come to their aid as any form of delay might be disastrous.



David called for urgent prayers and solidarity for their safe evacuation.

”The Minister of Foreign Affairs should treat this matter as an emergency, while our citizens should stay calm, comply with safety procedures and avoid self-help in order to avoid the mischief of human traffickers,” she said.



Nigerian Immigration

In a related development, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has said Nigerians with expired or invalid passports in Ukraine would be allowed back home.



Acting Comptroller-General of Immigration Isah Jere disclosed this Sunday to Premium Times in a telephone interview.



Jere said the government had approved the entry of Nigerians without passports.



“Nigerians in Ukraine without passports are free to travel back to Nigeria. We have spoken to the airlines and other operators to allow them. It is not their fault,” he said.



“During COVID-19 we could not travel and the passports were fixed to expire on a certain date so we cannot stop it. Each passing day, it draws closer to its expiration date.



“The Minister has approved that any Nigerian whether studying there or not can return, they will renew it here,” he said.



Negotiation continues as war rages

In a related development, delegations from Kyiv and Moscow have begun talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border, the foreign ministries of both countries have confirmed.



Ukraine said its goal for the talks is an “immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops” from Ukrainian territory.

Al Jazeera reports that Kyiv has sent a delegation of several high-ranking officials, but the president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is not joining the discussion.



Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said Russia wants to reach an agreement that is in the interest of both sides.



The negotiation comes five days after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Analysts said it is the biggest attack on a European state since the Second World War.



By Monday afternoon, Ukrainian soldiers were still trying to resist Russia’s advances.



In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, Putin set Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.



Russia has made some military gains in southern Ukraine, experts told Finacial Times, but “the pace of its advance has slowed and it is yet to take any big Ukrainian population centres, with the capital Kyiv still under government control.”



Zelensky said Monday that Ukraine was braced for a crucial 24 hours, as Russian troops stepped up efforts to encircle the capital.

The bulk of Putin’s ground forces remained more than 30km north of Kyiv, according to an assessment by the UK defence ministry, their advance frustrated by logistical failures and staunch Ukrainian resistance.



Reinforcements were expected Monday to buttress what appears to be Russia’s objective of taking Kyiv to force a surrender, the Financial Times reports.

Heavy fighting continued around Kharkiv, although media reports suggested that the second largest city remained in government hands.



In southern Ukraine, Russian attempts to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea appeared to be having more success.



Its forces have captured the towns of Berdyansk, on the Sea of Azov, and Enerhodar, according to a Russian defence ministry statement seen by Financial Times.



“Reports suggested that the port of Mariupol, the last big stronghold of Ukrainian resistance that has stopped Russia from connecting the eastern border region of Donbas to Crimea, was surrounded.”



Russia’s defence ministry added that its troops had seized territory around a nuclear power plant in Zaporizhiya and that Russia now controlled all of the Ukrainian airspaces.



Ukraine’s military confirmed Russian troops continued to attack airports, air defence systems, critical infrastructure and residential areas around the country and had launched missile strikes on buildings in the cities of Zhytomyr and Chernihiv.



The exact death tolls are unclear as of Monday, but the United Nations (UN) has said 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded. The UN however said the figure is likely a vast undercount.



More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine while about 3 million require humanitarian aid, according to the UN.



US asks Americans in Russia to leave ‘immediately’

Also, the United States recommended Monday that Americans in Russia leave immediately following the invasion of Ukraine.



“US citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available,” said the State Department, which had previously urged US citizens not to travel to Russia.



The department warned that options for getting out of Russia are dwindling quickly as international sanctions bite, including many countries having closed their airspace to Russian carriers.



“The US government’s ability to provide routine or emergency services to US citizens in Russia is severely limited,” the statement said.



It warned of “potential for harassment against US citizens by Russian government security officials.”



The latest guidance came after the department’s announcement earlier in the day that non-emergency staff and their families at the US Embassy in Moscow are now authorized to leave the country. AFP



Dozens killed in Kharkiv attack

“Kharkiv has just been massively fired upon by grads [rockets]. Dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded,” the interior ministry said on Facebook.



The attack came on the fifth day of the Russian invasion as negotiators from both sides held talks in Belarus.



Russia is attacking Ukraine on several fronts but its advance has been slowed by Ukrainian resistance.



Videos shared on social media showed rockets landing in Kharkiv, in what some defence analysts described as typical of a cluster munition strike on a dense urban area.



Russia has previously denied targeting residential areas.

In the capital, Kyiv, the bulk of Russian forces are about 30km (19 miles) outside the north of the city, slowed by fierce Ukrainian resistance, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.



But street-level fighting continues in several parts of the city.

Despite the danger, a two-day curfew has been lifted, with residents emerging from underground shelters to buy food and gather supplies.



Another video circulating on social media showed huge clouds of smoke at a burning shopping centre in Chernihiv, another city that has been under pressure from the Russian offensive.



Happy to stay alive

Kasenya, who spent more than 36 hours underground, told the BBC she had managed to get home. “I can’t describe how I am feeling, I’m happy to stay alive and safe and just have the possibility to see my splendid and beautiful Kyiv,” she said.



Meanwhile, on the northern border with Belarus, Ukrainian and Russian officials have ended their first round of talks.



Hopes for a breakthrough are slim, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was a “small chance to end the war”.



A Ukrainian official said both sides would now return to their respective capitals for further consultations before a second round of negotiations.



The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said millions of civilians were being forced to huddle in makeshift bomb shelters such as underground rail stations to escape explosions.



Since the invasion began on Thursday, her office has recorded 102 civilian deaths, including seven children – and more than 300 injured.



“The real figures are, I fear, considerably higher,” she said.

To the north and north-east, Kharkiv and Chernihiv were shelled by Russian forces overnight but remain in Ukraine’s control. Shells landed near a shopping centre in Kharkiv during the day, while fighting continued in the streets.



To the south, Russian forces are trying to take control of the key strategic port of Mariupol, near Russia-annexed Crimea. Ukraine denied reports that Zaporizhzhia, home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, had fallen into Russia hands.



Human rights group Amnesty International also accused Russia of indiscriminate use of weaponry on populated areas, something it said could constitute a war crime.



On Monday, Lithuania’s government said it would ask prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to investigate “war crimes and crimes against humanity” in Ukraine