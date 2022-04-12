Russia-Ukraine war: Europe, Central Asia economies to shrink by 4.1%– World Bank

AbujaEurope and Central Asia’s economies are expected to shrink by 4.1 per cent this year, compared with the pre-war forecast of 3 per cent growth, as the economic shocks from the war compound the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its Economic Update for the region, released Tuesday, the World Bank noted that it would be the second contraction in as many years, and twice as large as the pandemic-induced contraction in 2020.

According to the World Bank, Ukraine’s economy is expected to shrink by an estimated 45.1 per cent this year, although the second magnitude of the contraction will depend on the duration and intensity of the war. Hit by unprecedented sanctions, Russia’s economy has already plunged into a deep recession with output projected to contract by 11.2 per cent in 2022.

World Bank’s Vice President for the Europe and Central Asia region, Anna Bjerde said, “The magnitude of the humanitarian crisis unleashed by the war is staggering. The Russian invasion is delivering a massive blow to Ukraine’s economy and it has inflicted enormous damage to infrastructure.

“Ukraine needs massive financial support immediately as it struggles to keep its economy going and the government running to support Ukrainian citizens who

are suffering and coping with an extreme situation.”

The war is also hitting hard the emerging and developing economies of Europe and Central Asia, a region that was already heading for an economic slowdown this year from the ongoing effects of the pandemic.