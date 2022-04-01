‘Russia-Ukraine war has claimed 148 children, destroyed 797 schools’

The Ukraine Defence Attaché in Nigeria, Col. Andrii Vasyliev, has disclosed that so far 148 children have been killed and more than 230 other kids injured.

Vasyliev also revealed that 797 educational institutions had been damaged by bombing and shelling, adding that 76 of them had been completely destroyed.

He said as a result of the development, all Ukrainian schools would go online in addition to the private schools that had provided free access to education on their own platforms.

He said this Friday in Abuja during a press briefing, adding that 3.8 million had left the country and another 6.5 million became internally displaced even as 13 million others “remain in the war zones and can not leave.”

“The Ministry of Education and Science, together with the regional military administrations, is initiating the creation of a network of educational hubs, the main goal of which is the high-quality and rapid organisation of the educational process and life of internally displaced persons.

“It is not clear if foreign students can access the institutions’ online platforms, but if they could use it during the Cloud-19 lockdown, then they should be able to do the same now,” he said.

He called on the international community to support Ukraine as the Russian Navy had blocked more than 90 civilian ships intended for the transport of grains and other foodstuff had been blocked at the Black Sea region.