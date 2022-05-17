Russia/ Ukraine war: NITDA cautions MDAs on cyber attacks

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has urged Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to take extra security precautions to prevent their computers from cyber attacks.

According to a statement obtained by Blueprint on their website: [email protected], MDAs were advised to perform due diligence on their system to prevent it from being hacked.

NITDA also advised MDAs to sign up for it free web protection service, which “will provide MDAs’ administrators with detailed information about the vulnerability of their web services.”

The statement read in part: “Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cyberattacks on businesses and government organizations have grown, with the possibility of spillover cyberattacks against non-primary targets becoming far more frequent.

“There is a greater danger for countries doing business in or with these countries’ governments, as well as businesses or countries that apply sanctions or are believed to intervene.

“In this regard, the National Information Technology Development Agency’s Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (NITDA-CERRT) is urging all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to take extra security precautions by hardening their cyber defences and performing due diligence in identifying indicators of malicious activity that could affect their networks, assets, and critical national infrastructure.

“Therefore, MDAs are advised to use the following steps to prevent such attacks: Carry out checks for possible vulnerabilities on their systems and implement appropriate remediations, always ensure software’s are updated, carry out regular patches on all systems.

Secure and monitor remote desktop protocol and other risky services.

Carry out awareness on cyber security best practices to sensitized employees and users of services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

