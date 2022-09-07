Russia/Ukraine war: Poland demands more gas shipment from Nigeria

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to rage, Poland is demanding expanded gas exports from Nigeria to help the country maintain energy security amid the current crisis in the European Union.

Polish President Andrzej Duda made the demand on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The first supplies of liquefied gas to the Polish gas port and the import of oil by Grupa Lotos S.A. to Poland have already taken place over the past years. We would like to strengthen this cooperation. We would like to see increased supplies to our country from Nigeria in the future,” Polish Public Television quoted Duda as saying.

According to the Polish leader, the talks with Buhari were very important both for Warsaw and the EU in terms of energy security.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including gradual phase-out of Russian oil.

