Russia-Ukrainian war: What the big guys won’t tell you



On February 2022 the Russian troops began the invasion of Ukraine. The ongoing Russia -Ukrainian escalation has gained wide range speculations. From economic base, to political, military, and to geo-political base, both from the traditional media and the social media. A social media user (name withheld) replying to congressman Matt Gaetz podcast on facebook, 17-3-2022, for example, wrote: “… Give us a break. Why did you support all illegal invasions from the US and NATO?

“Why is it okay for the US to prevent Cuba, a sovereign country, to have Russian missiles but when Russia is legally invited by independent territories in Donbas as peace keepers then attacked by Ukranian army the retaliation is considered wrong? Plus the bio weapon labs needed to be seized from the Neo Nazis who have been perpetrating ethnic cleansing in the east of Ukraine since 2014”.

A ‘USA TODAY’ fact check team highlights a few of this assumptions and fact. Military claim, ‘There are US biolabs in Ukraine funded by the US government? Our rating, the fact team says, False! “The labs in question are owned and funded by the Ukrainian government. The social media post misrepresent a treaty between the US and Ukraine aimed at preventing biological threats, and numerous reports indicate the claim is tied to years-long disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the U.S”, they said.

But Lt. Gen. Abhay Krishna (rtd), in his Article, ‘The root cause of Ukraine conflict’, the economic times, gives the most insightful and indept summary, tracing the begining to the Nord Stream 1&2, the Russian gas expansion project which the he thinks did not sit too well with economic intentions of the US led west, and to president Volodymyr Zelensky’s rejection of the Minsk agreement. Perhaps this is on the economic side.

There are also talks about joining Nato, there are talks of building nukes, there are talks of building lethal weapons, and the movement of troops to the east, as well. By and large the Russio-Ukrainian conflict is a combination of manipulation, interest, and betrayal, we may say. Some believe we’ve entered into another World War or at the verge of it. But we don’t think so, perhaps a bit of inter-states conflict getting international support.

Whichever it is, the fight has began, and for whatever reasons, it doesn’t look good on the ordinary people. The big question, how long can the war go, or better, how long can Russia sustain? According to Mathew Tyrmand: “When you’re recruiting Syrians and Central African Republic citizens to come and fight for you, you’re not wining. Vladimir Putin does not have much wherewithal to continue this for that much longer”.

Most pro-west have lauded President Zelensky’s resistance as bravery. But we should be able to differentiate between bravery and betrayal. One lesson we should take is, as Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida highlights in the begining days of this conflict, the Russio-Ukrainian conflict has “shaken the foundation of international order”. And this shake has characterised lots of structure and restructuring, and, alignment and non-alignment from already pledged states.

For example, China which at the begining pledged support for Russia has recently adopted a rethink or perhaps an isolation. Also, we see the Venezuelan leader, Nicolas Maduro, who’d been one of the few leaders to publicly support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine willing to send oil to the United States if to secure a sanction lift from Washington.

On the other hand, we see states like Britain and the United States entering into partnership with hostile states in a bid to ease oil and gas impact by the war and, wean Europe off Russian reliance: The United States opening new talks with Maduro’s government which it already sanctioned and severed diplomatic ties in 2019, the British prime minister extending for new coalition with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and Germany extending to Qatar and the UAE as well.

In this new found Alliance it is clear, not morals, not conscience, just interest. This is what the new guys who are courting the once criticised ladies of means have showed us. You see the issue is, it is always right when it’s not hurting you, when you are involved to be advantaged. When you are involved to be advantaged rules could be broken, that’s the cold heart gospel lesson here. Often the doers interpret economic interest to make it feel it’s about a national one.

They draw the citizens to suffer into what can be avoided, and less important, not really for health or education which are the real important needs of the people, and of direct impact. As we speak, there has been rise in oil price in these affected and involved states. This does not include thousands of injured victims, death tolls, and of course traumatic experiences in the theater states.

The truth is, there are two sides to every issues, what I’ve always identified as ‘surface’ or ‘Indept’ perspective. And truth is, no matter how sophisticated the public are, the public are left or given the former about government decisions. The states always have a way to present it as their (the citizens) interest but too largely are they not.

And even those who carry the best of these reports, the reporters, are just few scales above this (surface) line. I don’t want to speak for any side right now, but the thing is, all these guys have their deep corners and reasons for their actions, which i do not think has any beginning interest to the 90% of citizen population.

Today, the whole world is talking about Russia’s invasion. But I think the real issue is, what is the truth?

Jonah, a political affair analyst, author, and Life coach, writes from Abuja via[email protected]