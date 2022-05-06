Russia won’t deploy nuclear weapons to Ukraine – Foreign ministry

Russia’s foreign ministry has rejected speculations about possible deployment of nuclear weapons to Ukraine, saying such a move “is not the Kremlin’s goal.”

Foreign ministry spokesperson Alexei Zaitsev said there were clear guidelines for such deployment under Russia’s nuclear doctrine.

He added that nuclear weapons deployment was not applicable to the realisation of the goals set within the framework of the special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia referred to the war in Ukraine as a “special military operation.”

He said Russia’s nuclear doctrine provides for the use of nuclear weapons only if the country’s very existence is threatened.

The Kremlin claims the West is fabricating the risk of nuclear escalation on Russia’s part.

Zaitsev said even though President Vladimir Putin put the country’s nuclear forces on high alert shortly after he launched the invasion of Ukraine in February, nuclear warfare was not in consideration.

(dpa/NAN)

