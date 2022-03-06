Russian artillery blows up family in Ukraine as Putin violates ceasefire 

A column of refugees came under attack by a Russian artillery barrage in Ukraine.

At least three people were killed when the mortar fire came raining down while men, women and children attempted to flee from Irpin near Kyiv.

Dozens of people were left running for their lives in the assault on the city which has already come under heavy bombardment from Russia.

And this latest attack on civilians comes as Russia again broke a ceasefire agreement for the second time in two days in Mariupol.

Putin’s forces had promised to let people escape – but once again Russian shelling resumed before refugees could leave.

And in some of the most harrowing images of the conflict so far, a whole family were hit as a shell fell in the middle of the evacuee route in Irpin.

Pictures in the aftermath show at least two bodies draped under sheets with their precious suitcases alongside of them.

And other pictures – which The Sun Online has chosen not to publish – show four bodies sprawled on the roadside as two soldiers tend to them.

Around them are strewn their bags – and a green carrier which appears to be containing their pet cat.

The pet carrier and the remains of the people’s belongings are later seen piled up next to the roadside as their bodies lie still beneath the covers.

It is the latest atrocity committed by Vladimir Putin in his senseless, horrific and bloody war on Ukraine.

Other images show fires burning as terrified civilians duck for cover with what few belongings could carry in shopping bags and suitcases.

Irpin – which is around 15 miles from the centre of Kyiv – has been besieged by the Russians since Friday.

Putin’s army continues its grinding advance towards the capital – which remains Putin’s main objective.