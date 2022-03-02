Russian drivers in Formula 1 banned from competing in UK

Russian drivers have been banned from competing in the UK by the national motorsport authority.

Motorsport UK will refuse to recognise licences of competitors from the Russian federation until further notice.

It means Nikita Mazepin cannot race in the British Grand Prix even if he continues to be part of the Haas team.

Mazepin’s father Dmitry provides financial backing to Haas and is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Haas are expected to sever links with their Russian driver.

Motorsport UK’s decision comes in the wake of the FIA, the international governing body, deciding to allow Russians to compete in events but ban teams from the country.

Motorsport UK chair David Richards is thought to have voted against the FIA’s decision at Tuesday’s meeting of its World motorsport council.

It added that the sanctions had been taken in consultation with the UK Government.

Richards said: “It is our duty to use whatever influence and leverage we might have to bring this wholly unjustified invasion of Ukraine to a halt.”