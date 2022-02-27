Russian troops launch more attacks on Ukraine City 

Russian troops launched more attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Russian forces have blocked Kherson and Berdyansk and delivered another missile strike on Ukraine’s military infrastructure, the Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov says.

Ukraine had recaptured Kherson earlier in the week. The city is in the south of Ukraine, north-west of Crimea (see below map) while Berdyansk is a port city to the east of Crimea.

Konashenkov said the city of Henichesk and the Chornobayivka airfield near Kherson had also been taken under control.

According to him, the Russian military yesterday struck Ukraine’s military infrastructure using air and sea-launched cruise missiles.