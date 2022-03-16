Russian troops take hospital staff, patients hostage in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s troops have taken hundreds of hospital staff and patients hostage in the besieged city of Mariupol, the city’s deputy mayor said.

The troops are said to be forcing nearby residents out of their homes and into the hospital after days of relentless Russian shelling in the southern port city.

Mariupol has been under fire for more than two weeks and local officials estimate the siege has killed more than 2,300 people.

Sergei Orlov said about 400 people are now being stopped from leaving the Mariupol Regional Intensive Care Hospital.

He told the BBC: “We received information that the Russian army captured our biggest hospital… and they’re using our patients and doctors like hostages.

“We can confirm this information and also the governor of Donetsk region has confirmed this information. We received information that there are 400 people there.”

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region, said Russian troops were pulling people from nearby buildings and forcing them inside the hospital.

The Russian soldiers have reportedly threatened to shoot anyone who tries to escape.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Mariupol was quickly running out of food and residents are struggling for water, heating and medicine.

And Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, said there were serious problems trying to deliver humanitarian aid to the desperate city of 430,000 people.

She said a convoy filled with supplies was stuck at nearby Berdyansk.

In a glimmer of hope, around 20,000 people have managed to flee the city by driving along a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russian forces.

About 4,000 cars fled northwest to Zaporizhzhia in what is believed to be the biggest evacuation yet from Mariupol, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior aide to Zelensky.

But Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian cities and edging closer to the capital Kyiv in a relentless bombardment that keeps deepening the humanitarian crisis.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has warned of a “difficult and angerous moment” for the city as Russian forces step up strikes on residential buildings.

Zelensky said barrages hit four multi-storey buildings in the city and killed dozens.

The strikes on the 20th day of Russia’s invasion disrupted the relative calm after an initial advance by Putin’s forces was stopped in the early days of the war.

Explosions around the city caused massive structural damage – with shockwaves from a blast tearing through the entrance of a downtown subway station that residents have been using as a bomb shelter.

Kyiv has now imposed a 35-hour curfew after the intense shelling.

A senior US defence official said the Russians were increasingly using long-range fire to hit civilian targets inside Kyiv – but their ground forces were making little to no progress around the country.

The official said the Russian troops were still about nine miles from the centre of the capital.

