Russian/Ukraine war: Subsidy spending on petrol up 97% in Q1’2022, as fuel subsidies deplete oil earnings

Africa’s largest crude producer doubled its spending on gasoline subsidies during the first full month of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. spent N521 billion ($1.26 billion) on subsidies in March, a 97 per cent increase from February, according to data published by the company on Thursday. Total expenditure in the first three months of the year was 982 billion naira, the same figures show.

The state-owned energy firm ramped up imports in March to 2.06 million tons of the fuel, compared with 1.32 million tons in February and 1.35 million tons in January. That’s after a supply disruption caused long queues at fuel stations in the West African nation.

The subsidy combined with sluggish crude output mean high oil prices are sapping rather than boosting public finances in Africa’s biggest economy. Lawmakers last month amended the government’s budget to increase the sum set aside to fund the subsidies to $9.6 billion.

Nigeria has very little refining capacity, prompting the NNPC to import all its gasoline, mainly via crude-for-fuel swaps with traders, which the state-owned firm sells at a steep loss to retailers and wholesalers. That makes pump prices in Nigeria among the lowest in the world, at N162.5 a liter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

