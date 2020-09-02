S/Court victory: Concentrate on peace-building, NYCN tasks Yahaya Bello

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has charged Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello to consider his victory at the Supreme Court as another opportunity to concentrate on peace-building and development of the state.

President of NYCN, Solomon Adodo, in a congratulatory message said the landmark judgement has cleared the coast for the actualisation processes of the mandate given to the governor and his deputy, by the people.

While addressing journalists, Tuesday in Abuja, Comrade Adodo tasked Governor Bello to ensure that Kogi remains peaceful for development and economic growth to thrive. He commended the governor’s visionary developmental blueprint while stating that the youth council will partner with the state government to trigger rapid industrialisation in the state.

“With issues in the election over, we urge the governor to focus on consolidating on development, peace-building and progress. The task before the governor in ensuring that Kogi state remains very peaceful, secured, prosperous and progressive is a task which we believe he knows, appreciates and will actualise. The Nigerian youths, whom he has consistently identified with, wish to urge him to continue to do even better than his best in this regard.

“And in doing this, it is our hope that his hands of fellowship to those eminent and illustrious Kogi state citizens who are on the opposing political side remain open. It is time to bring everybody together in the interest of developing the state.

“Politics has been defined as war without bloodshed (though unfortunately, there is bloodshed at times). Therefore, after this ‘war”, it is expected that there should be reconciliation and fence-mending. We are aware that His Excellency, Yahaya Bello is already on this path. He must not be deterred as the leader of the state.

“By the same token, we equally congratulate Engr. Musa Wada of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Ms Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for a colourful political outing, and choosing to explore the law court in airing their misgivings about the outcome of the election,” he said.

