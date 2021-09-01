Super Eagles World Cup bonus to be upgraded -Pinnick

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has given assurance that the Super Eagles will earn more than $5,000 win-bonus during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers starting with the match against Liberia on Friday and the encounter against Cape Verde four days later.

The bold move is to ensure that the team qualify for Qatar 2022 amidst grumblings by the team over unpaid bonuses and outstanding allowances which has become a battle between the federation and the senior players.

The NFF chiefs promised a meeting with “senior” players will take place Thursday to increase the team’s match bonus.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick charged the players Tuesday: “We must qualify for the World Cup.”

This comes after a recent revelation by Rangers defender Leon Balogun that the Eagles are owed several bonuses despite many promises by top officials these monies will be cleared.

His disclosure reportedly embarrassed the NFF leadership, but coach Gernot Rohr insisted on picking him for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

For several years now the NFF had stuck with $5,000 as winning bonus. The jerk up may see the federation offering the players $7000.