S/South council wants Buhari to reconstitute NDDC board

The South-South Leadership Consultative Council Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reconstitute the board and Interim Management Committee of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as required by the law establishing the commission.

Chairman and secretary of the group, Christian Moses Abeh and Hon. Williams Berezi, who made the call in a statement, said the inauguration of the board and management will not stop the ongoing forensic auditing but will douse the tension which had built up by allegations and counter allegations against the Interim Management Committee.

According to the statement, “We are not bothered by the position or assertion of those who are calling for the stoppage of the ongoing forensic auditing and internal cleansing of the Commission because the IMC is doing a great job and for the interest of the region. We have great confident in the IMC’s capacity to deliver well on the assignment given to them.”

“We commend the IMC for the courage and boldness they took to speak out in exposing the financial rots in NDDC even in the face of blackmail, accusations, threats to their lives and families by enemies who have held the development of the region in their pockets, yet the IMC remained determined to see our region grow and move forward.”

They expressed delight on the leadership of the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, God’s will Akpabio, saying through his leadership qualities, the NDDC was able to complete its permanent site within a short period.

“Permit us to humbly use this medium to commend you for the wonderful jobs you are doing in both the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs and the ongoing cleansing of the almost two decades rots in NDDC.”