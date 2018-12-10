SA Badminton tourney: Adesokan emerges Champion

The Nigerian dug deep in the first set to subdue an impressive Amro by two points, but turned up the heat and dominated the second set to take it by nine points.

Adesokan who will be flying to Abuja straight away to compete in the ongoing 2018 National Sports Festival expressed delight at winning the championship especially considering the challenges she’s had to surmount as well as the effort and sacrifices made by the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) to ensure Nigeria had a presence at the championship.

She promised to continually give her best while flying the flag for Nigeria. “First, I must commend the BFN for doing everything possible to get us to South Africa. Without their effort, it wouldn’t have been possible.

“The championship was keenly contested but I am happy to have emerged victorious. We had many top players at the event but the experience I have garnered at various international tournaments helped me a lot. I promise to continue doing my best for my country,” she added.

Also at the Championships, Godwin Olofua lost in the men’s singles quarterfinals to eventual winner, Bahaedeen Ahmad Alshannik of Jordan 21-13, 18-21, 21-17.

An elated President of the BFN, Frank Orbih expressed happiness over Adesokan’s feat saying she has become the most dominant force in female badminton in Africa.

“I am elated and really happy with the victory. Dorcas is stamping her authority as the most dominant force in female badminton in Africa. She has been very hard working and consistent. She really deserves this victory and it will be a source of inspiration to our other female players to see one of them performing well at this level.

“This will also spur the federation to more action by leaving no stone unturned in making sure Nigeria returns to the number one position in Africa,” Orbih said.