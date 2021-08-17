Sabo GRA commiserates with Kaduna Speaker over loss of grandmother

The Tsaunin Kura GRA Residents Association (Sabo GRA) has condoled the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani over the demise of his grandmother, Hajia Maimuna Abdulqadir Zailani.

This was expressed in a statement signed by the Executive Public Relations Officer (EPRO) of the community, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, on Tuesday August 17, 2021.

According to the statement, Sabo GRA said Hajia Maimuna died at the age of 105 and was buried in Zaria on Monday August 16, according to Islamic rites.

“We sincerely commiserate with Rt. Honourable Zailani over this loss. The demise of a loved one, no matter how old, is sad,” it said.

Sabo GRA however, told the Speaker to take solace in the fact that his late grandmother lived a fulfilled life and groomed several successful children, grand children and great grand children.

The statement informed that some of those she left behind are Alhaji Lawal Zailani and Hon Justice Tanimu Zailani former Chief Judge Kaduna State, Alhaji Mahmud Zailani.

“Among the grand children are Chairman Northern Speakers Forum and Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani.

“She was also mother to late Alhaji Ibrahim Zailani Dan Darman Zazzau II,” it said.

They therefore, prayed to Almighty Allah to grant her Aljannah Firdaus.