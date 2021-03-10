Sabo GRA President’s death a huge loss – Kaduna Speaker

The Chairman Northern Speakers Forum and Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani, has said he received with rude shock the death of the President of Tsaunin Kura GRA Residents Association (Sabo GRA), Comrade Dr. Silas Adamu.

Zailani who expressed this in a statement signed by his Chief of Staff Haruna Jafaru Sambo and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday, described his death alongside wife and daughter from a ghastly car accident along Kaduna-Abuja highway as devastating.

“We have lost a rare gem who has contributed tremendously to his community and our dear state.

“This is coming just few days to the final of a football competition that is uniting youth in Kaduna metropolis, billed for Sunday March 14 in Sabo GRA in my honour,” he said.

Zailani urged Sabo GRA, his immediate family, Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) where he was president and Kaduna state to take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life.

“We will surely miss him greatly, but we are consoled by the fact that his works will live long after him.

“I pray God grants him eternal rest and comforts his loved ones,” he added.

