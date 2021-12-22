Sabo presents N9.8bn 2022 budget for Kuje council

Chairman kuje are council, Alhaji Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, Wednesday, presented a budget estimate of N9, 830,009, 389.00 for the 2022 fiscal year to the legislative house for passage into law.

Presenting the budget, the chairman said out of the estimate, N2, 742, 690, 211.00 is for recurrent expenditure, covering personnel and over head while N7, 087, 319, 178.00 is for capital expenditure.

The chairman said transforming Kuje area council is the cardinal goal of his administration, and pledged not to leave any stone unturned in achieving the set goal.

Sabo noted that in the 2022, the council would carry out at least 47 new capital projects, explaining that in 2021, the council successfully completed over 30 projects while others were about ninety (90%) completion.

“These achievements could not have been possible without your tremendous support, cooperation and understanding,” he said.

The chairman assured the people of Kuje area council of his desire and willingness to do more and asked for their support.

“It is our intention to start the implementation of 2022 budget within the shortest possible time; therefore, we implore the Honourable House, to as usual, ensure speedy passage of the budget for us to commence work immediately,” he stated.

While deceiving the budget, the Speaker, Hon Ibrahim Aminu, assured the chairman of the speedy passage of the budget for speedy implementation.