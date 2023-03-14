Sack, appointment of Rector: Abia LP accuses PDP of plot to rig 2023 governorship election 

The Labour party in Abia state has accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plans to rig the forthcoming governorship election through the sack of the Rector Abia state Polytechnic and subsequent appointment of another person few days to Saturday’s election.

This accusation was contained in a press statement by Mr Kazie Uko Director of Media and Publicity of Dr Alex Otti Campaign Council in Umuahia.

He noted that the Abia State Government on Sunday issued a statement, announcing the suspension of the Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Prof Osonwa Okorie.

He pointed out that in his place, Hagler Okorie, an Associate Professor of Law, Abia State University, Umuahia Campus, alleged to be a very well-known hatchet man of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)- led government in the state, was appointed.

No reason was given for the removal of Osonwa, who was appointed barely three years ago, in the terse statement, entitled: ‘Government Special Announcement’, signed by the Secretary to Abia State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem.

The statement read: “The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu has approved the immediate suspension of the Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, and the appointment of Associate Professor, Hagler Okorie as the acting rector.

“The appointment takes immediate effect.”

A source conversant with the goings on in the Polytechnic, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Osonwa’s sudden sack has to do with the politics of Abia state, with respect to the 2023 governorship election.

“Abia State Polytechnic is strategic in this election. There are about 30 polling units within the Polytechnic and the aim of the changes is to rig the election by preventing people from voting there. I know, because I work here and have been a resident of this community. I know what happened here in 2015,” the source divulged.

According to the source, the Abia State Government implemented similar change of guards in the state-controlled institution in 2015, under the then Governor Theodore Orji, shortly before the general elections at the time.

“This was exactly what the PDP government in Abia did in 2015, when it sacked the then Rector and appointed the now Late Prof Uche Ikonne as the Rector of the Polytechnic.

“I can tell you that the whole idea behind the leadership change is about how to rig the 2023 governorship election. The PDP is desperate to continue to hold on to power in the state and the government is appointing all the people it believes would help it execute its plan.

“It is for this same reason of rigging the election that the government recently appointed new Transition Committee (TC) chairmen and their deputies for the 17 local government areas in the state,” the source disclosed.

Part of the rigging plan, according to the source, is to make access into the Polytechnic campus by registered voters, opposition party agents and electoral officers difficult by restraining their movements in and around the campus through locking up the gates and classrooms; leaving them at the risk of inclement weather and generally creating an atmosphere of confusion that would lead to waste of valuable time.

The PDP and its agents are expected to benefit from the attendant state of chaos that would arise as they would take advantage of the situation to perpetrate their rigging through threats, aggressive canvassing of votes and intimidation of voters to do their bidding.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

