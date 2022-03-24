Sack judgement: No vacancy for PDP, mischievous elements in Ebonyi – Commissioner

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Business Development, Chief Oluchukwu Ukie Ezeali, has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from distracting Governor David Umahi, as a result of the court ruling by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which sacked the governor and his Deputy, Barrister Kelechi Igwe, on March 8.

In an exclusive interview with Blueprint in Abuja Thursday, Ezeali said there was no vacancy in the government house till 2023 when the governor will finish his tenure.

He said the governor was more focused on delivering dividends of democracy to residents of the state.

He said: “The rumour mills and fake news media have gone agog in Ebonyi State in the last two weeks, leaving a lot of people misinformed, uninformed and confused. All because of the judgment of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja on the suit instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Umahi.

“The public have also reacted according to the sentiments expressed by opinion leaders within their immediate communities. However, it is fair to state the facts for the benefit of the people of Ebonyi State at home and in diaspora.

“Engr Umahi remains the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, having successfully appealed the ruling of Justice Inyang Ekwo and obtained a Stay of Execution Order from the Appeal Court, which is a higher Court than the Federal High Court where the initial ruling was passed. With the intervention of the Appeal Court, we are confident that justice will be served according to the dictates of the Nigerian Constitution that not only allows the Governor to defect to another party, but also guarantees his immunity.

“Engr Umahi remains focused on delivering on his electoral promises, surpassing expectations. He is a workaholic, whose multi-tasking skills ensure that all projects receive his astute and thorough attention. All machineries of Government are functioning optimally and this challenge has further spurred the governor on to developmental actions; to the utter consternation of his detractors.

“The only way Engr Umahi knows how to respond to criticism is to prove you wrong with the quality of his deliverables on the job. As we speak, the Ebonyi International Airport is being constructed according to plan, expected timelines are being met and the completion is in sight.

“The governor has lifted ban on political activities in preparation for the 2023 Elections. He is committed to midwifing a transition programme that will give all Ebonyians, especially those within the ruling APC, the needed support and environment to actualize their ambition at all levels of Government.”

He added: “With the APC National Convention coming on the 26th of March 2022, the Ebonyi State APC is a united and formidable body under the leadership of Governor Umahi and it remains the party of the people of Ebonyi State. Contrary to the mischief of the opposition PDP, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha remains the State Party Chairman.

“Engr Umahi ran for Governor as an unopposed candidate and therefore cannot be displaced for a non-existent contender to inherit his votes. And as stipulated in the electoral laws, you cannot swear in a candidate that did not participate in the electoral process. Like it is said, you cannot win a lottery if you did not buy the ticket.

“So, it is impossible for a political party to nominate a candidate to fill an electoral position. Should there be a need for INEC to organize another election, we all know who has always won and will always win, that is Engr Umahi.

“Engr Umahi remains the best candidate in the race for Nigerian Presidency in 2023. The unrest felt in all the political camps across the country is because the most credible and competent candidate has availed himself for the office of President. Expect all sorts of mudslinging, campaigns of calumny, fake news and media attacks targeted at Governor Umahi.

“It all makes for a good story because the emergence of Governor Umahi as President come 2023 is yet another Divine Mandate. If you have followed this man’s story, you will understand that he travels these familiar routes to greatness.

“I have taken time to offer these clarifications to our supporters and the reading public to never despair or allow their convictions to be swayed. We have sworn to follow a leader that is ordained and knows the road. To do otherwise is to end up at a wrong and regrettable destination.”