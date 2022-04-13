Sack lawmakers against LGs’ autonomy, Tondu tells Nigerians 

Surveyor John Tondu, a former Commissioner for Land and Survey in Benue state, contested the state governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, in this interview with BODE OLAGOKE, speaks on the issue of insecurity across the country, why Local Government autonomy will solve the problem of consensus in the political parties.

You were recently recognised and decorated by National Association of Northern Nigerian Students as Icon of Societal Development, what does that say of you?

It is only by His grace that even when you decided to stay away from active participation in politics, people still recognize the good work you have done in time past and come to recognise you. So, I am grateful and I have returned the honour to God for giving me that recognition that northern youth have seen and given me the award.

What are your fears and what do you want Nigerians to take note of in the ongoing Constitution review by the National Assembly?

Well, I have done an interview in 2019 after the general election just before the end of the administration and my request then was that the National Assembly should represent the bill, especially, as it concerns the Electoral Reform Act. And it should be forwarded to the President by the NASS for onward transmission. But the NASS didn’t do it at that particular time. We have another opportunity because there is another constitutional review that is going on. My concern is not with the NASS. It is especially with the states assemblies. My concern with them is because the state assemblies that we have today in Nigeria are all rubber stamp of the executive arm of the various states. And it takes us to another level of insecurity in the country. So, my appeal to Nigerians is because it is an opportunity to elect leaders that will represent them at different levels. That will take care of their needs. And that can only happen if we have a state assemblies that are upright and are for the interest of the people and not for their own personal interest. My advice will be that now, that the NASS have agreed that there should be an autonomy within the LGAs system. And should in case that is passed to the various houses of Assemblies. My advice to them is that every Nigerian that is of age for voting should critically look at his representative in the House of assemblies in his constituency and watch out for him if he vote against autonomy of the LGA. She or he should be voted against to ensure they do not come to the house because he is not there to serve but only his personal interests. So, I am calling on Nigerians, all the local government of the Federation to look out for their representatives at the assembly level such that each of them that voted against it should be voted against so that they will not get back to the house. Like I said, or they used them to ensure they vote against it because local government administration has become a conduit pipe of the chief executive of the state where money meant for the third tier of government is being used by the governors for personal gains not for grassroots development.

Do you think if LGAs are fixed, insecurity in the country would be addressed?

In fact, the challenge we have as it concerns insecurity today is because the third tier of government is not working. Some of us were born and brought up in the village. We know how and when the local government system was effective; the local government chairman was elected by the people and not selected by the governors. I will take you back to the insecurity we are talking about today. For instance, in each local government headquarters, you have the police and the DSS, you have the NSCDC. But I will tell you that because I have the privilege of working in government, I will tell you for free that the local government chairman doesn’t have access to 2 million naira as security votes in that LGA. Where a local government chairman will need to spend 2 million on issues of security in a state, he will have to get across to the governor if such an approval will be given for him to be able to access the N2million. Now, we are talking about insecurity which is an emergency situation, even the process and procedures the local government chairman will use to reach the governor, of course, there are some that before they can reach the governor, it will be once in a month. So, how will you be able to address the issues as chairman after being referred to as the Chief Security Officer of the local government on paper. The reality is that you are not the chief security officer of the local government. So, lack of autonomy of the LGA contributes 75-80% of insecurity we are facing in our country today.

Are you blaming the state governors for the insecurity in the country?

It is the state governors that are responsible for the insecurity that is taking place in this country today. Because if the local government system is functional to an extent, the local government will be in a position within, considering the fact that they recruits local vigilante that knows every nook and cranny of the LGA, and will be able to identify where criminals are hiding. But they are not empowered to do that. So, even if they are willing they won’t be able to achieve that because the state governors are taking the resources meant for the local government. Despite the President’s determination to make sure that money meant for the LGAs goes to them directly, the state governors make the local government chairman to sign this monies into a joint account that are used for the purposes not meant for. Go into the local government and find out exactly the wage bill. Take 2 to 3 LGAs as a case study. What exactly is the wage bill of such local government and how much is the month allocation for that local government? If you are able to establish how much is the monthly wage bill of the local government, then ask the chairmen the surplus of this money. How do they utilize it that for this period that you are the chairman, there is no single one capital project that you can point to, and this money is also not there. How will you explain? You will come back and tell me the governors are responsible for the 85-95% of the insecurity that we are facing as a nation today.

Can you share more of your experience on this salient issues you have raised?

My own personal home has been deserted since 1st of January, 2018. As I speak with you since that time till date, there is no police in my community, Goma local government, in Benue state. There is nobody in my community since on the 1st January, 2018. Nobody, and the place has been deserted and there is no conscious efforts to return my people back to their places.

So, what is your appeal to the federal government?

My appeal to the federal government, as much as I have said, is that like the governors have kept on saying that they are not in control of the police, DSS, Army and all sorts of excuses, I will assure you that if the local government system is functional and effective, I will assure you that this people staying in IDP camps will not have any reason to because in the first instance, it will not be the responsibility of the governor but that of the chairman. And every local government chairman will do everything to ensure there is security of lives and property of his people. But, that has been taken away from them. The governors are actually responsible for the insecurity we are having in this country because they feed fat on the insecurity. So, they don’t even want it to end.

What is your view on consensus because your party, the PDP appears to be toeing that line to adopt a presidential candidate?

The issue of consensus has become something else. There is imposition and consensus. If you are talking of consensus, that is, people willingly accept based on what they want. But what we are seeing is not consensus but imposition. They are imposing people then make you to accept it as consensus. There is a difference between consensus and imposition. So, they are using the words imposition as consensus. The two are not the same.

What is happening in the party?

I am a direct victim in an election. For the records, I contested to be the governor of Benue state in the 2019 general election at the primaries. But halfway into the process, the governor decamped from APC to the PDP. And when he decamped, I was going into the election at a disadvantage position where first of all, the PDP handed over the three Adhoc delegates in the 276 wards in Benue state was automatically handed over to the governor. He wrote the names of who he wanted to be among the three Adhoc delegates. I went into the primary at a disadvantage because if you multiply three by 276, it will give you a particular number. I went into that contest with that disadvantage position. That was what the party did. Now, can you say we are practising democracy? It tells you that is not democracy. That is dictatorship. And that is what they are using now as consensus. People whom I ran with became scared. And some even withdrew. Maybe for one reason or the other, I don’t know, but I took that process to an end. And since then, I have returned to face my business. I am fully into business than being a politician. As someone who is in a leadership position, you don’t need to be in a position of authority before you can make your contribution to the development of your nation.

What is your message to Nigerians as we approach the 2023 general election?

This is a passionate appeal that the federal government and NASS should hasten the process of constitution review so that we can have a better country. As we move into the 2023 general election, Nigerians have been given an opportunity to present and have a leader who will outline programmes and policies that will address the challenges that we are facing as a nation. Our requirements for who becomes the next president should not be based on geographical or political location or what tribe the person comes from but what do you have, what programme have you presented to us as a Nigerian that can address our challenges from 2023 and beyond?