SACKOBA old boys reunites, vows to uplift Alma Matta

It was a reminiscence of social class, cultural and ethnic blend when the Class of 90 sets of the Saint Augustine College Kabba Old Boys Association (SACKOBA) met in Kabba at it’s 3rd Annual General Meeting few days ago.

Saint Augustine’s College, a boys only secondary school was established in 1958 in the ancient town of Kabba by the Roman Catholic Mission.

At the annual AGM which was presided over by Mr. Peter Oye, the National President of the Association who incidentally was the Senior Prefect of the Class of 90 set, there werem ajor activities which include; novelty football match between old boys and students of the College, special interactive session, mass service, health and career talk among others.

In a Communique issued and signed by the National President, Peter Oye and Kelvin Tomosori, National President and Secretary respectively at the end of the epoch event, the 2021 AGM -in- Session resolved to donate more projects and instructional materials to Alma Matta and continued to contribute to educational development in the country.

They also resolved to continue to be good Ambassadors of the College and to also attend to the welfare of the less privileged classmates.

As a way of boosting the financial Base of the association in addition to the annual levy and other contributions from members, AGM -in- Session resolved to embark on investment drive

The AGM -in- Session thereafter thanked the Kabba Community, Principal, management, staff and students of Saint Augustine’s College, members of the association especially the home-based and Organising Committee for painstakingly putting the programme together and for making the 2021 activities momentous.

One of the highpoint of the activities was the presentation of desktop computer system, printer and UPS device to the Principal of the famous College, Mr. Emmanuel Femi Abolusoro.

This medium learnt that the Old Boys of Class of 90 had in the past supported their Alma Matta with donation of educational materials and rehabilitation of motorised bore hole for boarding students.

