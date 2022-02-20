Sad story of Enugu businessman who lost 30 cows to gunmen

It was the saddest moment for this man of Igbo descent who deals in cow business at Enugu, but was visited by gunmen for inexplicable reason recently. CHUKS NWEZE reports.

When some people are confronted with a tragedy or disaster, what readily comes to their mind is to commit suicide so that they will not live to bear with such unwholesome and unexpected happening.

Borrowing a lesson from the late foremost writer and author, Prof Chinua Achebe in his epic novel, Things Fall Apart, he painted the main character, Okonkwo as a man who saw bad days but outlived it to tell his tale of woes. According to Achebe, “That particular year, rain refused to fall and Okonkwo borrowed some seed yams to augument the existing ones. It happened that rain did not come early and when it eventually came, it came in torrents that the few yams that survived the draught were washed away. Okonkwo who saw it as the worst and memorial year in his life, said that as he survived the year, he would thus survive every other year.”According to Okonkwo, “Since I survived that year, I’ll survive every other year.”

The sordid details

That’s exactly what Chief Peter Chukwuani Onyeabo, the highest cow dealer in Ugbawka, Nkanu East local government area of Enugu state seemed to have said after gunmen invaded his compound on January 19, 2022 and shot 22 cows to death on the spot. In the process, they wounded eight others that eventually died, thereby making the total of 30 cows.That fateful day, around 5 pm, gunmen who came in a vehicle landed in his compound and started shooting sporadically. This caused great panic and pandemonium in the village. At the end of the day, many cows laid dead with many others sustaining various degrees of injuries. The herder from the northern part of the country who were attending to the cows were also shot dead.

Speaking to newsmen over the incident, Chief Onyeabo said when he heard the gun shots, he wanted to go out to know what was going on, but customers who came to buy cows from his ranch, held him back saying he should wait because they saw some cows falling to the ground.

“I was with some of my customers when I heard gun shots. I wanted to go out but my wife and my customers told me not to go out. They shot 22 and eight died of bullet wounds afterwards,” Onyeabo narrated almost shedding tears.

He said that the incident has affected him financially and that he is now in financial straits because since that day, he has been using the surviving cows to replace the ones his customers bought but left in his care until they are ready to use them for burials and other socio-cultural activities.

The cow dealer said that cow business is their family business of which his fathers did that he inherited. Onyeabo said when his father died, he had to leave his job at the ports authority in Port Harcourt in order to continue with the family business of rearing and selling cows from the northern part of the country which the locals call Efi Hausa, Hausa Cows or Fulani cows as against Efi Igbo or Igbo cows, a name that locals call cows in Igbo land.

Not the first time

The January 19 episode was not the only sordid experience he has had since he started the business many years ago. In 2013, cattle rustlers came and carted away 35 cows from his farm. At that time, he thought the world had come to an end but he still survived it. He is regretting that till this day, there has not been any trace of the missing cows.

As family inheritance

Although he has been in the cattle business for many years, he has never been to the north to buy cows except when his father took him to there in order to introduce him to some customers. Since then, he has been buying his animals through waybill and what is more, he does not take his animals to the market but people come to his house in Ugbawka to buy them.”My father took me to the north where he was buying cows. I don’t go to the market to sell the cows. People have been coming here to buy them from me. Some of them after paying me still keep their cows until they need them for the occasions and functions they bought them for,” Onyeabo explained.

His pains

He lamented that he has lost a lot because some of the cows sold for N350,000 to N700,000 depending on the size.

“As you see me now, I am just hollow. I don’t know how I am going to survive with all those cows killed. The cows were sold for between N350,000 to N700,000. I lost thousands of naira to the incident. I am penniless now,” he laments.

Since the incident happened, many sympathisers have been coming to console him. Security men from the army, police and DSS have all come here to know what happened.”

According to him, what pained him more than the animals killed is the murder of northerner that tended to his animals, Mohammed Aralibe popularly called Ogbodo because of the way the natives loved him.

Mohammed had been with him for 20 years before he was gruesomely killed.

He said that he was not suspecting anybody or group for the tragedy that befell him because he did not have any quarrels with anybody, saying that he did not know what happened to the carcasses of the slain animal.

“Nobody can say those that were responsible for the dastardly act but it could be attributed to the handiwork of pro-Biafra agitators (IPOB) who have threatened that from April 2022, they would not want Fulani cows to be sold or bought in Biafra land again since the Fulani herdsmen have been killing and maiming people because of cows.”

Onyeabo also recalled how he owned sheep before but now he does not have any left. “I had 200 sheep but today, I don’t have any left. Thieves stole them.”

The cow dealer said that the incident has been brought to the knowledge of the state government and that the state government might do something. According to him, Igwe Emma Ugwu, who is in charge of the security committee, would tell the governor what happened to see if the government can render any help to him.

The 62-year old cow dealer said that some of his children have started showing interest in the cow business and may likely take over from him as he took over from his forebears.